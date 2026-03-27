Maui Surf Forecast for March 28, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 04:39 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 12:14 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 07:11 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:07 PM HST. Low 0.0 feet 05:43 PM HST. Sunrise 6:22 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Another small medium-period northwest swell began filling in earlier today, and combined with the fading small short-period northeast wind swell, will help to maintain small surf across north-facing shores into Saturday. The northeast swell will also bring slightly below average surf to east-facing shores into Saturday. As the trades strengthen through Saturday, surf heights will build slightly along east-facing shores.

A large medium-period northeast swell will arrive along north- and east-facing shores Sunday through early next week, with High Surf Advisory conditions looking likely.

Along south-facing shores, small background pulses will keep surf heights above flat conditions through early next week, with a slight bump possible on Saturday.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.