Maui Surf Forecast for March 28, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:22 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:39 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Another small medium-period northwest swell began filling in earlier today, and combined with the fading small short-period northeast wind swell, will help to maintain small surf across north-facing shores into Saturday. The northeast swell will also bring slightly below average surf to east-facing shores into Saturday. As the trades strengthen through Saturday, surf heights will build slightly along east-facing shores.
A large medium-period northeast swell will arrive along north- and east-facing shores Sunday through early next week, with High Surf Advisory conditions looking likely.
Along south-facing shores, small background pulses will keep surf heights above flat conditions through early next week, with a slight bump possible on Saturday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com