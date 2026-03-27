Maui Weather Forecast for March 27, 2026





Photo Credit: Jeni Ji Cousins

West Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 75. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers. Lows 62 to 68. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 79. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 62 to 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs around 75. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 76 near the shore to around 61 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 66 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 73 near the shore to around 59 near 5000 feet. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 64. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 56 at the visitor center to around 62 at the summit. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 44 at the visitor center to around 39 at the summit. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 54 at the visitor center to around 61 at the summit. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 76 near the shore to around 61 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 66 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 73 near the shore to around 59 near 5000 feet. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 66 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 61. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Windy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs 64 to 72. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 63 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 53 to 68. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Windy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs 61 to 77. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A drier and more stable trade wind pattern is expected into at least the middle of next week. Showers should be mostly focused along windward and mauka locations through the period. Nights will be cool in sheltered areas this weekend.

Discussion

Light trade wind showers were detected by radar this morning along windward and mauka areas. Satellite shows typical clouds expected for a trade wind pattern. Winds will continue to ease today before picking back up slightly through the weekend as a weak front moves through. This front will bring another shot of dry air to the region. Lowering dewpoints through Monday should allow for cool nights in most areas. Another plus from the dry air will be enhanced evaporation, helping to eliminate standing water from the recent flooding and perhaps aid in cleanup.

Aviation

Mostly dry and stable conditions with moderate northeast trade winds will prevail across the island chain over the next 24 h. Brief periods with MVFR CIGS/VSBYS are possible in passing showers, mainly for windward sites.

Marine

A low pressure system northeast of the islands and a high pressure system to the far northwest of the Hawaii region will keep northeasterly trade winds in the forecast through the week. Wind speeds will briefly ease through Friday, and the Small Craft Advisory was cancelled this morning. Fresh to strong trade winds bring a return of SCA conditions from Saturday into the first half of next week as high pressure builds north of the state.

A medium period swell will peak around 3 feet today before gradually declining through the weekend. For east facing shores, short period wind wave energy from northeasterly trade winds will hold into the weekend. Strengthening northeasterly winds this weekend and a swath of gales associated with a low around one thousand miles northeast of the islands will lead to the potential for high surf advisories along north and east facing shores from Sunday into early next week.

For south facing shores, small background energy pulses will keep surf heights above flat conditions into early next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

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