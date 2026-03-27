The Salvation Army and Southwest Airlines join forces to uplift Hawaiʻi communities facing flood recovery

Flood recovery donations. PC: The Salvation Army; Southwest Airlines

The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division and Southwest Airlines have teamed up to amplify reach and resources to aid Hawaiʻi’s communities emerging from catastrophic flooding.

As The Salvation Army’s services at local distribution hubs shift from immediate emergency response to recovery—Southwest Airlines is flying in pallets of supplies and donating $10,000 towards the nonprofit’s flood relief work. Southwest offers support that will immediately infuse The Salvations Army’s on-the-ground effort to provide direct financial assistance and need-aligned essentials for local families.

Flood recovery donations. PC: The Salvation Army; Southwest Airlines

“We’re heartened to see the vast impact of the Kona low storms met by the inspirational resilience of Hawaiʻi communities and a spirit of aloha,” said Kelly Knox, Southwest Airlines’ Sr. Brand Partnerships & Community Engagement Advisor for Hawaiʻi. “Our service to island communities extends beyond the airports we serve and we join our Employees across the Hawaiian Islands to support The Salvation Army in this recovery and help displaced families return home with access to resources they need to thrive—now and in the months of recovery ahead.”

Flood recovery donations. PC: The Salvation Army; Southwest Airlines

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Pallets of supplies initially began arriving in Honolulu on March 26, including hundreds of high-demand cleanup kits. The Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center is coordinating with Southwest Airlines teams to arrange pick up and distribution to impacted areas, where Corps officers and volunteers continue to directly assist community members. The Salvation Army utilizes 100% of all donations designated for disaster relief exclusively in support of its disaster and recovery operations.

“We are deeply grateful for the generosity and support of Southwest Airlines, uplifting our neighbors navigating incredible challenges,” said Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division, Major Troy Trimmer. “When we shared the magnitude of the evolving needs for local families, there wasn’t a moment’s hesitation to help—wheels went up, swiftly bringing in supplies, and a heartfelt hand was extended to ensure no one is left behind on this road to recovery.”

Flood recovery donations. PC: The Salvation Army; Southwest Airlines

To join Southwest Airlines in supporting disaster relief statewide or to volunteer services, please visit Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org.