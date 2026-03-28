Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 29, 2026

March 28, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
4-6
9-12
10-14 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
4-6
6-8 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
5-7
6-8
6-8








TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.1 feet 12:07 PM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 05:43 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 12:46 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 07:19 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 12:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:21 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A northwest swell will decline tonight. A new, short period north northeast swell will build in Sunday pushing surf heights along north and east facing shores to near advisory by the end of the day. Surf heights may reach advisory levels along both shorelines Sunday night into Monday before the swell begins to fade through the rest of the week. 


Along south-facing shores, small background pulses will keep surf heights above flat conditions through early next week. Surf along west facing shores will be mainly small through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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