Maui Surf Forecast for March 29, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|9-12
|10-14
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|4-6
|6-8
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:21 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:40 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A northwest swell will decline tonight. A new, short period north northeast swell will build in Sunday pushing surf heights along north and east facing shores to near advisory by the end of the day. Surf heights may reach advisory levels along both shorelines Sunday night into Monday before the swell begins to fade through the rest of the week.
Along south-facing shores, small background pulses will keep surf heights above flat conditions through early next week. Surf along west facing shores will be mainly small through the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com