Maui Surf Forecast for March 29, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 9-12 10-14 West Facing 1-3 1-3 4-6 6-8 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 East Facing 4-6 5-7 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.1 feet 12:07 PM HST. Low 0.0 feet 05:43 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 12:46 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 07:19 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:49 PM HST. Sunrise 6:21 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A northwest swell will decline tonight. A new, short period north northeast swell will build in Sunday pushing surf heights along north and east facing shores to near advisory by the end of the day. Surf heights may reach advisory levels along both shorelines Sunday night into Monday before the swell begins to fade through the rest of the week.

Along south-facing shores, small background pulses will keep surf heights above flat conditions through early next week. Surf along west facing shores will be mainly small through the week.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.