Partial Puʻunēnē Avenue closure announced for traffic signal programming

Puʻunēnē Avenue intersection with Kuihelani Highway, photo by Wend Osher.

Puʻunēnē Avenue will be closed between Wākea Avenue and West and East Kauaʻi Streets for two nights next week for traffic signal programming, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The closure will be nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the next day on Monday and Tuesday. The last closure will reopen at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Contractors will be programming the traffic signal at the Wākea Avenue and Puʻunēnē Avenue intersection as well as removing a traffic signal pole. During the work, the signal may be put into flash mode. Personnel will be directing traffic at the intersection.

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During the closure, highway users may access Puʻunēnē Avenue by heading west on West Wākea Avenue then head south on Lono Avenue and turn left onto West Kauaʻi Street. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/TCP-March-Signals-.jpg

Also during the same work hours, the contractor will be installing traffic sensors at the intersection of Papa Avenue and Puʻunēnē Avenue. This will involve closing the left turn lane from Puʻunēnē Avenue onto West Papa Avenue and the left turn lane from Puʻunēnē Avenue onto East Papa Avenue. Personnel will be at the intersection to direct traffic.

The work is part of the Puʻunēnē Avenue improvements project, which is designed to help improve traffic flow and enhance vehicle and freight circulation on one of central Maui’s main thoroughfares, with the addition of more lanes and updated traffic signalization. All work is weather permitting.

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For construction schedule updates or changes, visit https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation or Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.