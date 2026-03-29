AARP report: Economic value of family caregiving in Hawaiʻi reaches $4.9B annually

Hawaiʻi’s family caregivers now provide $4.9 billion worth of labor each year, according to a new AARP report. Most of this work is unpaid, yet it forms the backbone of the nation’s long-term care system that is essential to helping millions of older adults live independently at home.

AARP notes that without family caregivers, many more Hawaiʻi residents would rely on expensive institutional care, driving significantly higher costs for taxpayers and public programs.

“Family caregivers are a major economic force that fill critical gaps in our health care system,” said Keali‘i Lopez, AARP Hawaiʻi State Director. “The economic value they provide now exceeds $4.9 billion annually, yet this care often comes at significant cost to caregivers’ health and financial security, and well-being. AARP is elevating this important issue and fighting to save family caregivers time and money.”

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AARP continues federal and state advocacy to save caregivers money, time, and get them the support they deserve, including a state tax credit for family caregivers (House Bill 1972), paid family leave (House Bill 2360), and creating a long-term care financing advisory commission (House Bill 1804).

AARP also helps families navigate caregiving challenges by connecting them to trusted resources. AARP Hawaiʻi’s family resource guide helps family caregivers access key programs, services and agencies right in their community. Information is also available online at www.aarp.org/caregiving. AARP also has a Facebook caregiving support group at www.facebook.com/groups/aarpfamilycaregivers.

Key findings from the report – Valuing the Invaluable 2026 – include:

Hawaiʻi residents are caregivers of adults, providing care for older parents, spouses, neighbors, and other loved ones, contributing 210,000 hours of care annually, work that would be valued at $4.9 billion per year if paid in the marketplace, based on a value of $24.18 per hour.

Across states, the estimated value of caregiving ranges from $14.12 per hour in Louisiana to $27.05 per hour in Washington, reflecting regional differences in wages and the cost of care.

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National Findings:

59 million Americans are caregivers of adults, providing care for older parents, spouses, neighbors, and other loved ones, contributing 49.5 billion hours of care annually, work that would be valued at $1.01 trillion per year if paid in the marketplace, based on a value of $20.41 per hour.

The 49.5 billion hours of care provided each year is the equivalent of nearly 24 million full-time workers, roughly 17% of the entire US full-time workforce.

The value of family caregiving exceeds total federal, state, and local Medicaid spending nationwide, and almost doubles all out-of-pocket health care spending.

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Caregiving has become more demanding and complex as chronic illnesses rise and more care shifts into homes: