County DPR closures tied to storm damages available on webpage

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Erosion from recent kona storm floods impact the pavilions at Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens. PC: County of Maui

For the most up-to-date, short- and long-term County of Maui Department of Recreation facilities, parks and recreational area closures tied to the recent Kona storms, visit the DPR webpage – www.mauicounty.gov/parks .

Estimated reopening dates are not available at this time.

Ongoing, long-term DPR closures due to severe damage include Kula Gym in Upcountry, Ukumehame Firing Range in West Maui, Kalepolepo Park and Kamaʻole Beach Park II in South Maui and Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens in Central Maui.

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Shorter-term closures include the following:

South Maui: Kīhei Aquatic Center 50-meter pool only, Ka Lae Pohaku, Kenolio Dog Park, Māʻalaea Haycraft Beach Park

Central Maui: Kanahā Beach Park at beach access A, Ka‘a Point, Keyhole and third entrance

West Maui: Nāpili ballfield

For general County parks and recreation information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks .