Hawaiʻi Community Lending revives Kānaka Anti-Displacement Fund after storms

“We want families to know we are here. We see you. We stand with you during this tough time,” said Jeff Gilbreath, CEO, Hawai‘i Community Lending.

Hawai‘i Community Lending, a nonprofit community development financial institution, announced it has revived its Kānaka Anti-Displacement Fund following the devastating kona storms that have impacted communities across the state.

Initially created to address the needs of the Leialiʻi community in Lahaina after the August 2023 fire, the fund aims to preserve the security of Native Hawaiian households on Hawaiian Home Lands, helping them achieve generational housing stability.

Seeded with $1 million by HCL, the revived Kānaka Anti-Displacement Fund intends to raise $20 million in its first phase for home repair and rehabilitation, supported by $3 million in operating capital. The first phase will provide technical assistance, grants and loans to help native Hawaiian homeowners restore their property from storm damage.

Individuals, businesses, financial institutions, state and county governments, and foundations are encouraged to donate or invest through HCL’s website at www.HawaiiCommunityLending.com.

HCL is stepping up at a critical time, as families face a range of issues resulting from the Kona low systems that struck back-to-back statewide in March 2026. An initial assessment conducted by HCL identified homes in Waimānalo, O‘ahu, that sustained roof damage from the initial storm. Contact www.hawaiicommunitylending.com

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HCL is stepping up at a critical time, as families face a range of issues resulting from the Kona low systems that struck back-to-back statewide in March 2026. An initial assessment conducted by HCL identified:

12 residential lots in Anahola, Kāua‘i, where cesspools caved in.

Homes in Waimānalo, O‘ahu, that sustained roof damage from the initial storm.

Homestead communities in Leialiʻi, Maui, and Kepaʻakea, Moloka‘i, that experienced severe flooding.

These homeowners may be further challenged with insurance gaps, delays and denials, limited access to affordable repair financing, rising construction costs, and risk of displacement due to deferred maintenance and inability to repair and rebuild.

That’s where HCL has the experience, capacity and proven track record in disaster response to deploy funds quickly and mobilize the builder community to help.

“We want families to know we are here. We see you. We stand with you during this tough time,” said Jeff Gilbreath, CEO of HCL. “The damage to homes varies and is spread across the state. The better we understand the needs of each lessee homeowner right now, the faster we can pool public and private resources to not only help with home repair and rehab, but more importantly to prevent displacement of impacted families.”

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“As a lāhui, we will navigate the challenges ahead to build more resilient homestead communities,” said DHHL Director Kali Watson. “Every ‘ohana deserves a home that is both safe and secure. Mahalo, HCL, for your investment in our beneficiaries—it is through partnerships like this that we will strengthen our families’ financial futures.”

HCL also called on general contractors and restoration companies, asking them to join its Kūkulu Partner Program to assist with home assessments and repair and rehab work.

“The Kūkulu Partner Program reflects a coordinated, community-driven approach to housing on Hawaiian Home Lands,” said Chanel Josiah, COO of HCL. “By working with a trusted network of professionals, we can better support families through the building and rebuilding process while expanding access to long-term, affordable homeownership.”

Interested contractors can find out more about joining the program to help Hawaiian Home Lands lessees by visiting https://hawaiicommunitylending.tfaforms.net/5

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The revival of the Kānaka Anti-Displacement Fund has three primary objectives:

To prevent displacement of Hawai‘i’s kānaka maoli from the March 2026 storms.

To provide financial aid and expertise for insurance claims and disaster assistance.

To address financial difficulties preventing kānaka from repairing and rehabilitating their homes.

HCL’s Kānaka Anti-Displacement Fund emerged in 2023 as a response to the urgent need to support the native Hawaiian population facing challenges such as the Maui wildfire disaster that uprooted 273 kānaka homeowners from their ancestral lands in Lahaina. More than just a loan fund, this public-private partnership represents a housing stability system that prevents displacement, restores homes, preserves generational wealth, and centers native Hawaiian communities in recovery.

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The Kona storms which hit during March 2026 have caused some of the worst flooding seen in Hawai‘i in two decades, with estimated damage up to $1 billion. Governor Josh Green has formally requested a presidential major disaster declaration. With months of repair and recovery ahead, Hawai‘i’s families are critically in need of support to retain their homes for themselves and future generations.

Lessees on Hawaiian Home Lands are encouraged to share their impact stories here: https://form.jotform.com/260816076128054

To invest, donate or for more information about the Kānaka Anti-Displacement Fund, please visit www.hawaiicommunitylending.com.