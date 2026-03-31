Maui visitor arrivals and spending climb in February

Lines of airline passengers go through the TSA checkpoints at Kahului Airport recently. Maui saw an 11.5% increase in visitors in February, compared to the same month last year. HJI / ROB COLLIAS photo

Maui welcomed 223,227 visitors in February, an 11.5% increase over the same month last year as the island’s tourism industry continues its recovery 2 1/2 years after the Lahaina and Upcountry wildfires.

Visitor spending on Maui rose to $571.5 million in February, up 6.8% from $535.1 million a year ago, according to preliminary data released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

The influx of travelers meant an average of 63,300 visitors were on the island each day. For local businesses, this translated to higher demand for visitor accommodations, rental cars and restaurant service compared to 2025.

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During the first two months of 2026, Maui saw 459,407 arrivals. Total spending for the period hit $1.24 billion, a 15.5% jump over the start of last year.

Statewide, 787,024 visitors arrived in February, contributing $1.91 billion to the economy. While the US West and East markets grew, Canadian arrivals dropped 4.6% due to what officials called “social and political challenges.”

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Director James Kunane Tokioka said hotel occupancy in Maui County improved to 78%. In the Lahaina, Kāʻanapali and Kapalua region, occupancy reached 76.3%.

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Tokioka noted the department is monitoring how recent Kona Low storms might affect March figures. He thanked the tourism industry for supporting residents displaced by the severe weather.

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Air capacity to the islands also saw a boost. Airlines operated 4,860 transpacific flights in February, providing more than 1 million seats, an 8.4% increase in flights over the previous year.