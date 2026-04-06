Hawaiʻi woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing disaster relief funds intended for Lahaina and Pacific Palisades fire victims

A Hawaiʻi woman was sentenced to four months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, following her guilty plea to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The charge stems from allegations of stealing disaster relief funds, intended for Lahaina and Pacific Palisades fire victims.

In addition to the prison term, Chelsea Johnson, 32, of Honolulu was also ordered to pay $60,458 in restitution to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Her co-defendant, Daylyn Harris, who also pled guilty, is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4, 2026.

The announcement was made by US Attorney Ken Sorenson following Johnson’s sentencing on April 2, 2026.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to court records, Harris and Johnson conspired to defraud FEMA by submitting false disaster relief claims tied to the Lahaina and Pacific Palisades wildfires. They claimed lost income, housing, and property even though they did not live in the disaster area or suffer those losses.

Harris falsely claimed that he resided in Lahaina during the Lahaina wildfires and that he lost housing, income, suffered medical bills, and lost property as a result. Johnson assisted that fraud by posing as Harris’s Maui landlord.

Johnson then falsely claimed to live in Pacific Palisades, California during the Pacific Palisades wildfires and falsely claimed she lost housing and incurred other expenses as a result.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Together, Harris and Johnson received over $60,000 in disaster relief from FEMA intended for victims of the wildfires.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Department of Homeland Security, Office of the Inspector General investigated the case. Assistant US Attorney Michael F. Albanese prosecuted the case.