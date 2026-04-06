Update/Located: Kahului woman reported missing by concerned family member
Update: 2:14 p.m., April 6, 2026
Atkinson was located and found to be in good health. The Maui Police Department thanks the public for their assistance.
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The Maui Police Department requests the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Kathleen Atkinson, 84, of Kahului.
Atkinson was reported missing by a concerned family member on Monday, April 6, 2026. She was last seen at her residence in Kahului at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Attempts to contact Atkinson via her cell phone revealed that her phone is shut off. Atkinson is known to operate a blue Kia 4-door sedan bearing the Hawaiʻi license plate LMR 279.
Atkinson is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighing approximately 220 pounds. She has grey/white hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Atkinson is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-009215.