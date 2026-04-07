Kaiahale ʻo Kahiluhilu project rendering. PC: https://www.eahhousing.org

The County of Maui has released its proposed Fiscal Year 2027 Affordable Housing Plan, outlining a $79,491,899 budget to support the development, acquisition and rehabilitation of nearly 800 affordable housing units across Maui County.

“The Affordable Housing Plan is a key part of our broader housing strategy and is critical to increasing housing opportunities so local families can live, work and thrive here at home,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “We are taking a comprehensive approach, from building new units to supporting innovative partnerships and utilizing County-owned land to accelerate housing delivery, because we know there is no single solution to our housing crisis. This is about creating real opportunities for our residents and ensuring Maui County remains a place where our community can continue to live for generations to come.”

The County Department of Housing’s evaluation process of proposals seeking Affordable Housing Fund support is focused on project readiness, the ability to leverage funds, developer experience and community impact. In FY 2027 additional points are given to proposals that focus on residents making 80 to 140% of Maui County’s area median income and proposals on County-owned land.

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The Department’s Affordable Housing Plan includes funding for 10 projects, the reclassification of previously allocated Open Space Funds and predevelopment assistance for County-owned properties. Collectively, these efforts are expected to support development of approximately 752 affordable housing units for income-eligible residents. Protects include:

Established in the County Charter (1983), as amended, the Affordable Housing Fund provides financial resources for projects that expand affordable housing opportunities through the rehabilitation of existing structures, land acquisition and subsidizing costs associated with planning, design and construction. Eligible uses of the fund are defined in Section 3.35.040 of the Maui County Code.

“By strategically investing in a range of projects and resources, we aim to address critical housing needs and support long-term housing stability for Maui County residents,” said County Department of Housing Director Richard E. Mitchell.

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Community members and interested stakeholders are encouraged to review the Affordable Housing Fund Public Notice and Selection Criteria on the Department of Housing website at www.mauicounty.gov/housing.