Maui News

2 Maui schools closed Wednesday, April 8

April 8, 2026, 6:59 AM HST
* Updated April 8, 7:36 AM
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Two schools on Maui will be closed today, Wednesday, April 8.

In East Maui, Hāna High & Elementary School is closed due to heavy rains and flooding conditions affecting safe access to the campus.

In Wailuku, Henry Perrine Baldwin High School is also closed due to a lack of running water caused by issues related to a nearby construction project. The Department is working with utility crews to address the issue.

WHO: Students and staff of the affected schools.

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WHEN: Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

WHY

At Hāna High & Elementary School, heavy rains and flooding in the area are affecting safe access to campus. At Baldwin High School, the campus is without running water. The Department is working to resolve both issues and will provide updates as available.

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At this time, all other Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE) schools remain open.

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