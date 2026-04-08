Golfing areas will be adjusted April 13-16 at Waiehu Golf Municipal Course due to aeration

The 18th green at Waiehu Municipal Golf Course. File photo: HJI / ROB COLLIAS

Golfing areas will be adjusted from April 13-16, 2026, while Waiehu Municipal Golf Course greens are aerated, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation. The work is weather permitting.

Waiehu Municipal Golf Course golfers should be advised of the following play adjustments this month:

April 13-14: While work is being completed on the back nine, golfers will play the front nine twice.

April 15-16: The front nine will be aerated. When this work is going on, golfers will play the back nine twice.

Aeration work is slated to be complete by end of day April 17, and play is tentatively not scheduled to be impacted that day.

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For more information, call the Waiehu Golf Course starter’s booth at 808-270-7400. For general information on County DPR, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks .