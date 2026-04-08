Gov. Green announces Presidential Disaster Declaration approval for Hawaiʻi

Storm-impacted areas on the North Shore. PC: Office of the Governor.

Gov. Josh Green announced the approval of a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Hawaiʻi as a result of the kona low storms in March that caused extensive flooding across the state. The announcement comes following a conversation between the governor and the Secretary of Homeland Security on Wednesday.

“We’ve been awarded initial federal support to help with response and early recovery efforts,” said Green, who called the declaration an important first step.

Green said he is grateful to the President and FEMA for this critical help.

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“Being recognized as a major disaster is significant because it opens the door for additional federal resources and establishes a shared responsibility between the state and federal government to support our communities throughout our recovery,” said Green.

He continued: “The recovery from this storm will be long and difficult and will require constant collaboration with the counties and the federal administration — and I am confident that as with other recent disasters, we will benefit from the aloha we share for each other and our collaborative approach with anyone who can offer assistance.”

The governor said the state will continue to “move with urgency to get help to those who need it most.”