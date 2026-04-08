Maui Surf Forecast for April 09, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 6-8 5-7 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5 South Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 6-8 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 08:40 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:34 AM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south-southwest swell that has peaked will slowly drop tonight through the rest of the week. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for all south facing shores of the Hawaiian Islands through 6AM.

Along north facing shores, a moderate long-period northwest (310-320 degree) swell has also peaked. However a smaller short- period northwest swell is expected over the weekend into early next week.

As the long-period south swell declines on Thursday, strong to gale force southerly winds are expected to develop and strengthen even further Thursday night into Friday. This increase of southerly winds will bring a rapid increase of short- period energy Thursday into Friday and will once again bring surf heights above the advisory thresholds for south facing shores. Large disorganized surf is expected along many south facing shores Thursday into Friday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf along east facing shores could see an increase later this week due to the strengthening southeasterly winds especially for southeast exposures.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.