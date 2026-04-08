Nō Ka ʻOi Aesthetics debuts at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows

Nō Ka ʻOi Aesthetics at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows. PC: courtesy

Nō Ka ʻOi Aesthetics, a medical aesthetics practice founded by Nurse Practitioner Stef Roberts, has officially opened at the oceanfront oasis of Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, completing the renewing Kāʻanapali Beach wellness retreat alongside The Spa at Royal Lahaina and The Royal Tennis Ranch.

In its new location as the only med spa currently in West Maui, Nō Ka ʻOi Aesthetics offers a comprehensive range of leading aesthetic and wellness services, from injectables and skin rejuvenation to IV therapy and medical-grade skincare. Signature services include Botox and advanced neuromodulators, dermal fillers, microneedling with growth factors (pure PDGF) and wellness injections such as NAD+ and B12, all designed to support natural-looking results and overall wellness.

With a focus on skin rejuvenation and personalized care, the med spa welcomes both resort guests and local Maui residents seeking aesthetic and wellness treatments in a comfortable, spa-like setting. No Ka Oi Aesthetics is led by Stef Roberts, a board-certified Nurse Practitioner with over 13-years of clinical experience.

Stef Roberts of Nō Ka ʻOi Aesthetics at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows. PC: courtesy

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“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to return to West Maui and reopen in a location as iconic as Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows,” said Stef Roberts, founder and owner of Nō Ka ʻOi Aesthetics. “Partnering with the resort allows us to offer a truly elevated aesthetic experience in one of the most beautiful settings on the island, building upon the resort’s already robust wellness offerings.”

Designed to feel like a serene, coastal retreat, the space blends clean architectural lines with natural light, warm wood tones and soft neutral textures. Floor-to-ceiling windows and sunlit corridors bring Maui’s tropical surroundings in, while minimalist décor and curated artwork create a calm, refined environment. Treatment rooms are intentionally simple and peaceful, while the IV lounge offers a relaxed, social wellness experience with comfortable recliners and soft ambient lighting.

The addition of Nō Ka ʻOi Aesthetics builds on Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows’ expanding wellness offerings, including the debut of its oceanfront Spa at Royal Lahaina in August 2025. For a comprehensive wellness experience beyond the spa, resort guests can partake in complimentary sunrise yoga, hula lessons, watersport rentals and access to tennis and pickleball courts, creating a well-rounded approach to relaxation, movement and connection.

Nō Ka ʻOi Aesthetics at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows. PC: courtesy

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Now through April 30, Nō Ka ʻOi Aesthetics and The Spa at Royal Lahaina will be offering a limited time “Oceanfront Vitality Experience” package to celebrate the med spa’s grand opening. This restorative wellness package includes a Puanani Foot Soak at The Spa, overlooking the ocean, and the guest’s choice of IV Therapy. This special features 15% off both the foot soak and IV therapy treatment. Reservations are required and bookings will be made through The Spa at Royal Lahaina: 808-270-9772.

Aerial view of Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows. PC: courtesy.

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Kamaʻāina rates are available for IV therapy. Appointments are strongly recommended, as walk-in availability is limited. For appointments and more information on Nō Ka ʻOi Aesthetics, please visit www.royallahaina.com/the-spa/med-spa/. For more information on the resort, please visit www.royallahaina.com.