Surge in passengers anticipated at Hawaiʻi airports due to 63rd annual Merrie Monarch Festival

Hawaiʻi airports are expected to be busier than usual this week with a surge in interisland travel because of the 63rd annual Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo.

The weeklong cultural festival and its 3 days of hula competition and run through Saturday, April 11. Thousands of participants and enthusiasts are expected to visit the Big Island.

File Photo

Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation reports that influx of passengers could lead to increased crowds at the state’s airports.

State Transportation officials are working with Transportation Security Administration at Hilo International Airport (ITO) in anticipation of the spike in travelers for the Merrie Monarch Festival.

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Preventive maintenance was completed on screening equipment, plus technicians are on standby in case of any issues.

Additional staffing will be on hand Sunday, April 12, including state sheriff canine teams assisting with baggage screening as travelers depart Hilo.

Air travel might also be impacted by severe weather, as another kona low is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding later this week.

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Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is preparing airports for storm conditions by securing loose equipment and ramps, clearing airfield drains and outlets to prevent flooding and fueling and charging vehicles and generators.

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Even volcanic activity could be a factor.

Hawaiʻi Volcano Observatory forecasts the next lava fountaining episode in the ongoing episodic summit eruption of Kīlauea volcano is from now through April 15.

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Travelers are advised to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before their scheduled departure to allow enough time to park, check in and get through security. Travelers should also check with their airline for flight status, including delays, gate assignment changes and issues with baggage claim.

Hawaiian Airlines, Big Island Candies and Waiākea Water also are offering a complimentary shuttle for passengers to Merrie Monarch Hawaiian Arts & Crafts Fair. Shuttle buses will run continuously from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 9-10, with stops at the Hilo airport check-in area and baggage claim.

Screenshot: Courtesy of video on Merrie Monarch Hawaiian Arts & Crafts Fair Instagram page

Travelers departing from Hilo International Airport or Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport are reminded to leave all ʻōhiʻa flowers, leaves and plant parts on Hawaiʻi Island to reduce the spread of rapid ʻōhiʻa death, killer of more than 1 million native ʻōhiʻa trees.

Inspectors from Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity will be stationed Sunday and Monday, April 12-13, at the Hilo and Kona airports to collect any ʻōhiʻa material.