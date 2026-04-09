DHHL clears path for 12 agricultural homesteads on Molokaʻi

A map shows the location of Molokaʻi land parcels planned for subdivision into agricultural lots by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. PC: Munekiyo and HIraga

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands issued a finding of no significant environmental impact for a new 12-lot subsistence agricultural subdivision on 51.7 acres in Hoʻolehua, Molokaʻi.

The project involves subdividing five vacant parcels near Mo‘omomi, Farrington and Pu‘u Kapele avenues. The determination allows the department to move forward with plans to provide 12 beneficiaries with land for farming and housing.

Construction crews will install 20-foot-wide paved access roads and waterlines to provide both irrigation and domestic water to the sites. Plans also include grading for driveways and a designated 5,000-square-foot building area for a dwelling on each lot.

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For beneficiaries on the department’s waitlist, the project converts vacant land into productive acreage where they can grow food and establish a home. The department currently manages the property, which is surrounded by existing developed homesteads.

The project area includes several abandoned structures that will be addressed during site preparation. Department officials identified the land through various Tax Map Key parcels in the Ho‘olehua region.

For more information on the project, contact Robert Ing at DHHL at 808-730-7328 or email robert.m.ing@hawaii.gov.