Lahainaluna High School’s ‘Davida Malo Day Celebration’ set for April 25

For over six decades, Lahainaluna High School has carried on the traditions of the annual Lā Davida Malo, Davida Malo Day celebration. This celebration not only honors Davida Malo, a graduate and Hawaiian scholar, it also honors the legacy set forth by those who have come before, and the kuleana to perpetuate this tradition for generations to come.

This year, on Saturday, April 25, 2026 from 5pm to 8pm on Lahainaluna’s Boarders Field, haumāna of Papa Hula o Lahainaluna and Boarders Chorus will continue to perpetuate this

ong standing school tradition.

The theme this year is “Pākīpika, People of the Pacific”. Together we celebrate and showcase the Pacific and the roots that connect us as the people of Polynesia. A theme that is dear to all our students, as Lahaina is a melting pot of cultures and traditions.

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The sunset event will feature a pāʻina (dinner) at 5 p.m. followed by the hōʻike (show) at 6 p.m. in songs and dances of the Polynesia. Dinner tickets are $25. The Hōʻike is free for the public to enjoy. Under the direction of Kumu Eva and Danny Palakiko, the school invites

This event will also be an opportunity for classes to celebrate their class reunions, particularly classes ending with 1 and 6. If you have not made contact with your class leader, contact Kumu Eva. Reserved reunion class tables are available on a limited basis and open seating is available for all others.

Tickets for dinner can be reserved via https://bit.ly/2026LHSMalo or call Kumu Eva at 808-276-3267 or email 10034543@k12.hi.us. Leave a clear message with your name and phone number for a call back. Payments must be made in cash. There will be a limited amount of dinner tickets and T-shirts available for purchase the night of the event.