Severe Weather prompts closures Friday for most state workers on Oʻahu

PC: Office of the Governor / Facebook

Gov. Josh Green announced the closure of all state departments and release of employees not considered disaster response and preparedness workers on O‘ahu, Friday, April 10, 2026, due to the April Severe Weather event that is impacting the islands with heavy rain and strong gusty winds.

On Oʻahu only, state offices including the Judiciary, the University of Hawaiʻi campuses, public schools, public charter schools, as well as most offices and facilities of the City and County of Honolulu, will be closed on Friday, April 10. On Kauaʻi, flooding from the Hanalei River has necessitated the closure of Hanalei Elementary School on Friday.

State employees who are not required to report to work will be granted Administrative Leave.

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The Legislative session is on a statutorily mandated timetable and the leadership of the Senate and House has decided to continue operations.

The National Weather Service forecasts a period of heavy rain and potentially damaging winds that could begin in the hours approaching dawn and continue through midday or later Friday, with possible flash flooding and moderate to strong south/southeasterly winds.

Meteorologists warn that rainfall could lead to flooding of roads, streams and poorly draining areas. Strong winds may also create hazardous travel conditions and possible power disruptions.

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“The safety of our residents and families must come first,” said Green. “With the ground saturated from back-to-back storms that began last month, we are taking this situation extremely seriously. Closing schools and state offices will allow families to focus on staying safe, together. It also will support emergency operations and sheltering, should the need arise. We urge everyone to heed all warnings, evacuate if directed and stay out of floodwaters as this storm continues.”

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As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, Kahuku Elementary School was scheduled to open as an emergency shelter. Nānākuli High and Intermediate is scheduled to open for sheltering operations at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Residents are encouraged to monitor official updates from the National Weather Service and the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA). Additionally, HIEMA provides preparedness guidance and additional information on its website are available at https://ready.hawaii.gov/.

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Please find a link to the Governor’s Administrative Leave memo here.