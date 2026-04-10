Bissen endorsed by IBEW, Local 1186 in mayoral reelection bid

PC: Richard Bissen for Maui County Mayor / Bissen 2026

The Bissen 2026 campaign announced the endorsement of Mayor Richard Bissen by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1186, representing more than 3,000 members across Hawaiʻi’s electrical and skilled workforce.

In its endorsement, IBEW Local 1186 recognized Mayor Bissen’s commitment to working families and local labor: “Mayor Bissen has demonstrated a strong commitment to working families, local labor, and the values that keep our communities strong. His leadership has consistently reflected respect for the men and women who build, maintain, and power our island’s infrastructure.”

Mayor Bissen shares his gratitude, saying, “The support of IBEW 1186 truly humbles me. Their members do the kind of work that keeps our communities running — often quietly, but always with care and responsibility.”

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“I’ve always believed that when we invest in local workers, we’re investing in our future. That’s how we build a Maui where our families can continue to live and thrive.”

This endorsement reflects a shared focus on workforce development, fair labor standards, and supporting the next generation of skilled workers essential to Maui’s long-term recovery and resilience.