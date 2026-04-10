Hawaiʻi Attorney General provides another biweekly update on public corruption investigation

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez. File PC (Feb. 27, 2026)

The Department of the Attorney General today issued its regular biweekly update regarding the ongoing criminal investigation into the previously federally disclosed transfer of approximately $35,000 in funds.

This is the fourth such update from the department since announcing its plans on Feb. 13, to provide updates every two weeks on the status of the investigation.

Earlier this year, federal authorities informed state officials that they would provide to the attorney general evidence concerning an alleged incident involving an unnamed “influential state legislator” who is alleged to have accepted the funds.

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The Department’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division (SIPD) has advanced its investigation by reviewing thousands of pages of subpoenaed materials and conducting 18 interviews that have helped refine the timeline of events surrounding the transaction and is bringing investigators closer to resolving key questions.

“I understand that people want answers and we want the same,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez. “Following the rule of law is paramount to ensure that individual constitutional rights are protected. Releasing information for any purpose other than to further the investigation would violate my oath of office and my promise to the people of Hawaiʻi.

Lopez added: “I appreciate the responsible reporting from the news media. More than anyone, journalists understand the importance of being absolutely certain of the facts before releasing information.”

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The criminal investigation remains active. As such, the department cannot identify any individuals or discuss specific evidence. These standard investigative practices are necessary to maintain integrity of the investigation and uphold due process rights.

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The department will continue providing biweekly public updates while safeguarding the integrity of the investigation. The next scheduled public update will be provided on Friday, April 24, 2026.