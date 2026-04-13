Waiehu Municipal Golf Course greens aeration delayed to April 20-23

Due to recent inclement weather, aeration of the greens at Waiehu Municipal Golf Course has been delayed one week, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation. The work will be done weather permitting.

Golfing areas will be adjusted from April 20 to 23, 2026, while the greens are aerated.

Waiehu Municipal Golf Course golfers should be advised of the following play adjustments this month:

April 20-21: While work is being completed on the back nine, golfers will play the front nine twice.

April 22-23: While the front nine is aerated, golfers will play the back nine twice.

Aeration work is slated to be complete by end of day April 24, and play is tentatively not scheduled to be impacted that day.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, call the Waiehu Municipal Golf Course starter’s booth at 808-270-7400. For general information on County DPR, visitwww.mauicounty.gov/parks.