Maui High School robotics team wins Denver Regional, Qualifies for World Championships

Special to Maui Now by Aleizay Angel

PC: @bluethunder2443 Instagram

The Maui High School robotics team 2443 Blue Thunder made history at the FIRST Robotics Competition Denver Regional, capturing the Regional Championship title and earning a coveted spot at the World Championships in Houston, Texas.

Competing against 54 teams from across the nation and internationally, including teams from Mexico and the Czech Republic, at the Ritchie Center at the University of Denver from April 9-11, 2026, Team 2443 finished qualification matches ranked 33rd with a 4-5 record. Despite the challenging start, the team was selected as the second pick by the(3 team) first-seeded alliance, joining forces with Team 118 Robonauts from Houston, Texas (alliance captain) and Team 4499 The Highlanders from Fort Collins, Colorado. Together, the alliance dominated elimination playoff matches, ultimately claiming the 2026 Denver Regional Championship.

In addition to the championship title, Team 2443 earned the Team Sustainability Award sponsored by Dow, recognizing their commitment to environmental responsibility and community impact.



















Final 2 – Denver Regional (4.11.26) / VC: FIRSTRoboticsCompetition

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The championship victory and Sustainability Award secured Team 2443 enough qualification points to directly advance to the FIRST Robotics Competition World Championships through our event, taking place April 29 to May 2 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. This marks a significant milestone for the 18-season program, representing Maui on the world stage. It is also the first time in its history that they have won a FIRST regional away from Hawaiʻi.

“When we won, it was just pure joy and disbelief,” said Alaina Hook(Alaina Hook 12th Grade), team captain and senior at Maui High School, who has participated in robotics for seven years. “We’ve worked so hard all season, and to have it pay off like this is incredible. Making it to Worlds has been a dream for so many of us, and I want every single person on our team to experience competing at that level. The support from our community would make that dream a reality.”

Drive Coach Dominick Guiwa(Dominick Guiwa 12th-Grade), a senior who has been part of the robotics program throughout all four years of high school, shared his perspective on the moment they qualified. “Finding out we were going to Worlds was overwhelming in the best way possible,” Guiwa said. “This team has put in countless hours, and they deserve this opportunity. Competing at the World Championships would be life-changing for our members. Community support means everything to us as we work toward this goal.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

However, the team now faces significant financial challenges. As a Hawaiʻi-based team, travel costs to mainland competitions are substantial. The World Championships will require airfare for 24 team members and mentors, plus accommodations, meals, registration fees, and robot shipping.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Team 2443 is seeking community support to make this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity possible for all team members. Donations can be made through the Maui High School Foundation website at https://mauihighschoolfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/general-donation-form. When donating online, please include a comment noting the donation is for robotics. Checks can also be mailed to Maui High School Robotics, 660 Lono Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732.

Maui High School Robotics Team 2443 Blue Thunder has been inspiring students in STEM for 18 seasons. Beyond competition, the team organizes the Maui VEX IQ League, bringing robotics opportunities to elementary and middle school students across the island. The program develops students’ critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership skills while preparing them for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about Team 2443 Blue Thunder or to support their journey to the World Championships, contact the team at bluethunder2443@gmail.com or follow them on Instagram @bluethunder2443.

Match 12 (R4) – Hawaiʻi Regional (3.22.26) / VC: FIRSTRoboticsCompetition

The FIRST Robotics Competition is an international high school robotics competition where teams design, build, and program industrial-sized robots to compete in alliance-based matches. The program combines the excitement of sport with the rigors of science and technology, inspiring students to pursue STEM careers.