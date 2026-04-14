Maui Surf Forecast for April 15, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 06:49 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 12:56 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 07:14 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 01:40 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, short-period, NW swell slowly diminishes into the weekend. A small, medium-period, S swell will boost surf along S shores through late week and subside over the weekend. Surf along E shores remains below the seasonal average as trades remain light. Increasing trades by week's end then brings a slight bump to surf.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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