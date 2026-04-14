Maui Surf Forecast for April 15, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:07 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, short-period, NW swell slowly diminishes into the weekend. A small, medium-period, S swell will boost surf along S shores through late week and subside over the weekend. Surf along E shores remains below the seasonal average as trades remain light. Increasing trades by week's end then brings a slight bump to surf.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com