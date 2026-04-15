Mākena Golf & Beach Club to host benefit supporting Maui’s reefs and coastal waters

Benefit dinner celebrating Maui’s reefs, coastal waters, and the community efforts working to protect them. PC: courtesy Mākena Golf & Beach Club

Mākena Golf & Beach Club will host Hānau Kana, He ʻākoʻakoʻa, Puka (Born was the Coral, It Rises), a benefit dinner celebrating Maui’s reefs, coastal waters, and the community efforts working to protect them. The special evening event will take place Saturday, June 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mākena’s Nāulu Farm.

Bringing the community together through food, live music from Wailua Ryder and Marja Lehua Apisaloma, and shared purpose, this benefit dinner supports Maui Nui Marine Resource Council (MNMRC) and Hui O Ka Wai Ola (HOKWO). The evening will highlight the vital work both organizations are doing to monitor water quality, restore coral reefs, and protect the coastal ecosystems that sustain Maui Nui.

Wailua Ryder and Marja Lehua Apisaloma (right) will perform. Benefit dinner celebrating Maui’s reefs, coastal waters, and the community efforts working to protect them. PC: courtesy Mākena Golf & Beach Club

“Supporting the health of Maui’s reefs and coastal waters is a responsibility we all share,” said Brad Anderson, Senior Director of Development at Mākena Golf & Beach Club. “This gathering reflects the deep connection between land and sea and the community that cares for both. We are honored to host an evening that uplifts the important work of Maui Nui Marine Resource Council and Hui O Ka Wai Ola while bringing people together around mālama ʻāina and the future of our ocean.”

The event also recognizes a major milestone for one of its beneficiaries. 2026 marks the 10-year anniversary of Hui O Ka Wai Ola, a community-driven water quality monitoring program that has helped deepen public understanding of the health of Maui’s nearshore waters.

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“Our reefs, our water, and our island are inseparable from who we are as a community,” said Amy Hodges, Executive Director of Maui Nui Marine Resource Council. “The ocean shapes our lives, our culture, and our sense of home, and we carry forward a vision first set by community leaders who believed that protecting these places must be rooted in collaboration. The funds raised through this event help honor that legacy by turning shared responsibility into meaningful, lasting action that keeps Maui Nui’s coastal ecosystems healthy for generations to come.”

“Maui Nui’s reefs are at a critical moment, and the actions we take today will shape the health of our ocean for decades to come,” Hodges added. “At MNMRC we believe in finding common solutions and living the ‘how can we help?’ mentality. Philanthropic support fuels the monitoring, restoration, and partnerships that turn concern into action. I am deeply grateful to everyone who invests in this work and stands with us in protecting these extraordinary places.”

“Maui Nui’s coastline tells a story — and through our data collection, we’re making sure it’s a story of resilience, accountability, and hope,” said Liz Yannell, Program Manager of Hui O Ka Wai Ola. “By pairing quality-assured science with community engagement, we’re transforming data into action — and ensuring our waters remain vibrant for our island community, coral reef ecosystems, and future keiki o ka ‘āina. The funding raised through this dinner helps the continuation of our critical work and shows aloha for the waters that deserve our mālama.”

“Hui O Ka Wai Ola’s coastal water quality monitoring work shows us what happens when a community steps fully into its kuleana,” Yannell continued. “On the coastlines of Maui Nui, we gather more than just data; we gather purpose, because you can only manage what you measure. Together, we’re turning data into stewardship for the waters that sustain us all. We are deeply grateful for the generous support of our program; your partnership makes this work possible and strengthens our collective commitment to the coastlines we love.”

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Individual tickets are $150, and table sponsorships are available for $2,000 for groups of ten with all proceeds directly benefitting the two organizations. For registration and more information, please visit makenainfo.com, where a dedicated event webpage will be available for ticket purchases.

Benefit dinner celebrating Maui’s reefs, coastal waters, and the community efforts working to protect them. PC: courtesy Mākena Golf & Beach Club

The Species That Gather Us

The event’s visual identity reflects the marine life that symbolizes a thriving reef ecosystem. Featured prominently are koʻa (coral) and ʻāloʻiloʻi, Mākena’s indicator of a healthy reef system.

Four native species represent the shared mission of MNMRC and Hui O Ka Wai Ola: uhu uliuli (male spectacled parrotfish), limu palahalaha, pōhaku puna (antler coral), and honu (green sea turtle). When these species are present together, they signal a reef ecosystem in balance — healthy, reproductive, and supported by thoughtful stewardship.

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Uhu uliuli play a crucial role as reef grazers, keeping algae in check while producing the sand that forms Maui’s beaches. Limu palahalaha reflects the delicate connection between land and sea, responding to freshwater inputs and nutrient levels that shape reef conditions. Pōhaku puna forms the structural foundation of coral reefs, creating habitat for countless marine species, but remains highly sensitive to sediment and nutrient pollution. Honu depend on healthy reefs and limu for feeding and refuge, often serving as a living indicator of nearshore ecosystem health.

Together, these species embody the interconnected systems that sustain Maui’s reefs, culture, and way of life.

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In advance of the dinner, the public will also be invited to participate in a Lau Ke Aloha community art gathering at Mākena’s Hale Pili on Thursday, June 4, where attendees can contribute artwork supporting MNMRC and HOKWO’s shared conservation efforts. To learn more about upcoming community events, please visit www.makenainfo.com.