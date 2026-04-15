Maui Health announces Interim CEO

Wade Ebersole, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Maui Health

Maui Health announced today that Wade Ebersole, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Maui Health, effective May 3. He will be stepping in to the role held by Lynn Fulton, who on Friday announced her decision to return to Illinois to be near her family.

Ebersole brings deep experience, strong institutional knowledge, and a steady hand to this role, according to Maui Health. Since joining Maui Health in 2021, he has helped lead the work to strengthen the organization’s quality, safety, and operational performance. He also helped the organization substantially improve its financial performance and led the organization as incident commander during the 2023 wildfires.

With more than 15 years in health care administration, Ebersole previously earned roles with increasing responsibility at other health systems, rising to hold several executive leadership positions, most recently serving as the Chief Administrative Officer at Denver Health System.

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“Wade has served as a respected leader within Maui Health since 2021, and he will provide continuity, support our teams, and advance our strategic priorities,” said Bechara Choucair, MD, chair of the Maui Health Board of Directors. “We remain focused on continuing to improve quality and safety for Maui Health patients, as well as the successful execution of ongoing initiatives to expand access and improve care.”

“Maui Health succeeds because of our staff’s unwavering commitment to improving the health of our community. I am humbled to be a part of a leadership team that leads with compassion, dignity and respect,” shared Ebersole.

Ebersole is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, and a lean six sigma blackbelt. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration at Goshen College and his master’s degree in healthcare administration at University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health.