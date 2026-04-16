Maui Marathon hosts elite runner Jordan Hogan for weekend appearances and half marathon race

Jordan Hogan. PC: Marc Chambers / One Wave Media House

Elite distance runner Jordan Hogan, one of the most accomplished American marathoners of the past decade, will take part in the 56th annual Maui Marathon race weekend, including community meet-and-greet opportunities and competition in the half marathon.

Hogan will be active throughout race week, beginning with a community group run hosted by the Valley Isle Road Runners at Kalama Park in Kihei at 5:30 p.m. on April 22.

She will also appear at the Maui Marathon Health & Fitness Expo at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa on April 24 and 25, where she will participate in meet-and-greet sessions with runners, fans, and the local running community. Parking is free for up to an hour. After, standard rates will apply with opportunities to validate parking at the resort’s restaurants.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Additional public engagement will include the official Maui Marathon shakeout run at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, for registered participants.

A standout collegiate athlete at the University of Oregon and an 18-time All-American, Hogan’s professional career was highlighted by a 2:20:57 finish at the 2017 Chicago Marathon, one of the fastest American women’s marathon performances in history.

While she has stepped away from full-time competition and training in the past year to have her first child, Hogan will run in the Maui Marathon half marathon as her first race post-partum, joining a competitive field on the scenic Kāʻanapali course.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit MauiMarathon.com.