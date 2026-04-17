Hot Kūpuna Nights returns to Lahaina on April 22

The event will feature Kuʻuipo Kumukahi & Friends. PC: via event flyer

The County of Maui Office of Recovery, in collaboration with the Hawaiian Music Perpetuation Society, invites kūpuna and their ʻohana to join the next Hot Kūpuna Nights on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Free and open to the community, Hot Kūpuna Nights will feature live mele with Kuʻuipo Kumukahi & Friends, hosted by Alakaʻi Paleka. Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP in advance via the RSVP link at MauiRecovers.org/events.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their ʻukulele and join in for a kanikapila.

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Hot Kūpuna Nights creates a space for Lahaina kūpuna to gather, talk story and connect with ongoing wildfire recovery resources in a setting grounded in music and community.

Resource tables will be present, including representatives from the County Office of Recovery and its Hoʻokumu Hou program, Ho’ōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long-Term Recovery Group (LTRG), Pono Legal and other community partners, offering information and support to kūpuna and their ʻohana.

Participants are asked to access the civic center using the back road, which is on the Nāpili side of Honoapiʻilani Highway, fronting the Lahaina Fire Station. Akoakoa Place entry road, on the Lahaina town side of the highway, is under repair due to storm damage.

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Event staff will be on hand to help guide vehicles to the parking lot and assist with drop-offs at the social hall.

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