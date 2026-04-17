Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 18, 2026

April 17, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 03:02 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 09:11 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 02:13 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:36 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:46 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




North shores are nearly flat with a few spots seeing tiny surf this afternoon. A small pulse of energy from the north should produce more widespread (tiny) surf on Saturday. The next larger pulse for north- facing shores will be a small to moderate, medium-period northwest swell arriving Monday night and filling in by mid-week. Low pressure advancing south along the west coast of the US next week also produces a moderate, medium period northeast swell that arrives Tuesday and peaks around the middle of next week. 


A small to moderate, medium-period SSE swell will begin to subside tonight and fade through the weekend. Surf is expected to return to background levels along south facing shores by early next week. Surf along east-facing shores remains below the seasonal average as trades remain light. The aforementioned northeast swell also boosts surf along east-facing shores mid-next week. Small background energy from the west will be possible this weekend into next week from Typhoon Sinlaku, but confidence remains low. 




NORTH SHORE 


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				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


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				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


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				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


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				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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