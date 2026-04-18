Triennial emergency exercise at Kapalua Airport involved simulation of disaster to test response, preparedness

Agencies participate in triennial emergency exercise at Kapalua Airport. PC: Hawai’i Department of Transportation Agencies participate in triennial emergency exercise at Kapalua Airport. PC: Hawai’i Department of Transportation

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation was joined by emergency responders and volunteers in a triennial emergency exercise at Kapalua Airport (JHM) in West Maui on Friday, April 17.

The drill, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., simulated response to a Cessna 208 Grand Caravan having its nose gear collapse upon landing. The aircraft was simulated with a tractor. Volunteer actors and manikin served as the wounded.

Agencies participate in triennial emergency exercise at Kapalua Airport. PC: Hawai’i Department of Transportation

Participants were: Kapalua Airport Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF), Kapalua and Kahului Airport personnel, Maui Fire Department, Maui Police Department, American Medical Response, and community volunteers.

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The exercise is a mandatory certification requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration which tests airfield disaster preparedness and response by simulating a full-scale aircraft emergency disaster. The drill evaluates the operational capacity and readiness of emergency response in a stressful environment.

Agencies participate in triennial emergency exercise at Kapalua Airport. PC: Hawai’i Department of Transportation

The exercise did not impact operations at the airport.