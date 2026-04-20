Hawaiian Electric receives utility industry award for efforts during PSPS events

Hawaiian Electric has received the 2026 Bronze Emergency Management Award from Chartwell Inc., a leading provider of utility industry research focused on customer-facing issues, which recognized the utility for modernizing its emergency communications in support of its Public Safety Power Shutoff program.

Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS program was launched in 2024 to reduce wildfire risk during extreme weather conditions such as hot, windy weather in areas with dry vegetation surrounding utility equipment. The company’s PSPS program utilizes a multi-channel communications platform by Convey to notify customers across Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi, Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi about potential service disruptions necessary for public safety.

In advance of a PSPS event, Hawaiian Electric issues proactive alerts urging customers to prepare for a potential power shutoff and sends real-time updates if a power shutoff is impending or occurring while also providing automated customer support. Communication messaging is shared through SMS texts, emails, and/or voice communications in an effort to provide clarity and strengthen public safety during severe weather events.

Under the company’s wildfire safety strategy, customers in identified high-risk wildfire zones are encouraged to sign up for the emergency notifications, especially customers with special medical needs. To learn more about Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS program, visit hawaiianelectric.com/psps.

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