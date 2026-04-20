Maui Surf Forecast for April 21, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 3-5 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 05:31 PM HST. Low 1.0 feet 12:33 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 03:06 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 10:26 AM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Forerunners from a small, medium- period, northwest swell are still on track to arrive late tonight, with this swell forecast to build Tuesday and peak on Wednesday. This should bring an uptick in surf along north facing shores.

A moderate, medium- period north- northeast swell arrives on Tuesday and peaks also on Wednesday, bringing moderate surf to north and northeast facing shores, before slowly declining through the end of the week. East facing shores will see an increase in surf with wrap from the aforementioned north-northeasterly swell despite below- seasonal average to below average trades. Strengthening trades late this week will also give east facing shores a bump in surf.

Surf will continue to be small along south facing shores through the period.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.