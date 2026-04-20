UPDATE: No tsunami risk to Hawaiʻi after 7.4 earthquake east of Japan

Japan earthquake. PC: USGS (4.19.26)

There isNO tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a powerful earthquake that struck off the east coast of Japan late Sunday, prompting tsunami monitoring across parts of the Pacific.

Officials were monitoring a potential tsunami threat following a powerful earthquake off Japan, but no action is required for Hawaiʻi at this time, authorities said late Sunday.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported at 10:03 p.m. that a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck at 9:53 p.m. off the east coast of Honshu, Japan.

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A tsunami threat did exist for parts of the Pacific Ocean closer to the earthquake’s epicenter. However, officials lifted the threat to the state at 10:46 p.m.

The original alert noted that if a tsunami were to affect the islands, the earliest estimated arrival time would be 5:06 a.m. on Monday, April 20.