Maui Weather Forecast for April 21, 2026





Photo Credit: Jeni Ji Cousins

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 66 to 74. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 75 to 85. North winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 83. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 53 to 76. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 83. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. North winds up to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 75. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 48 at the visitor center to around 44 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 75. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 83. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 53 to 76. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 83. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 78. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 73 to 79. Light winds becoming north up to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 84. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 73. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Wednesday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 84. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A light land and sea breeze pattern will produce afternoon clouds and spotty showers over land and partial clearing at night. Trade winds will redevelop late Wednesday and strengthen Thursday and Friday, focusing rainfall over windward and mauka areas.

Discussion

Light winds prevail as somewhat stable conditions develop. A surface low sitting about 500 miles north of Oahu is producing a very weak pressure gradient and resulting background winds over the Hawaiian Islands, leading to light land breezes. While there is no organized moisture around the state, dew points remain elevated in the upper 60s to 70 F in places. This modestly high moisture has kept overnight temperatures a few degrees warmer than normal and has allowed for isolated showers overnight, though nothing more than a few hundredths of an inch at most sites. Mid- to upper-level ridging is building overhead from the west as an upper-level trough moves east of the islands. This is reflected in an inversion near 5000 ft on the Hilo sounding, while lingering deeper moisture near Kauai kept the inversion suppressed on the Lihue sounding.

A humid land and sea breeze regime will prevail over the next 24 hours or so. Isolated showers near the coasts will dissipate during the early morning, followed by interior clouds and spotty showers in the afternoon. While stability is slowly returning, a briefly heavy shower is still possible in the afternoon and evening.

Trades will slowly redevelop on Wednesday as the low to the north drifts east and weakens. The combination of the building trades and gradually increase stability will lessen chances for afternoon showers.

Trade winds will strengthen Thursday and Friday and will persist into early next week as surface high pressure becomes established north of the islands. The moderate to locally breezy trades and more stable conditions will push dew points back into the lower 60s, providing relief from the recent humidity. Showers will become focused over windward slopes.

Aviation

Light and variable winds continue across all terminals this morning, triggering land-sea breezes which are expected to persist through midweek. Onshore sea breezes will bring clouds and possible light showers over island interiors this afternoon as peak heating occurs, which may lead to periods of MVFR conditions. Otherwise, VFR conditions prevail.

No AIRMETs in effect.

Marine

A weak low north of the area extends a trough south toward the islands, which will keep light to locally moderate east-southeast flow in place across the local waters through early Wednesday. Light wind flow should allow for afternoon sea breeze development near the shores. During the latter half of the week, surface high pressure building north of the area will bring a return of moderate to locally strong northeasterly trade winds.

A small, medium-period, northwest swell build today, providing a small bump to surf along north and west-facing shores. At least one other northwest swell of similar size and period arrives late today which will support elevated surf along west-facing shores through mid-week.

A moderate, medium-period north-northeast swell also arrives today and peaks on Wednesday, bringing moderate surf to north-facing shores, before slowly declining through the end of the week. East- facing shores will see an increase in surf with wrap from the north-northeasterly swell, despite below seasonal average trade winds. Strengthening trades late this week will support closer to seasonal average surf for east facing shores into the weekend.

Surf will continue to be small along south facing shores through the period.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

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