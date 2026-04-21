Chef Nancy Silverton, the James Beard Award-winning chef and baker, will be among featured chefs during a May 1-3 celebration of Lei Day at the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi. Courtesy photo

Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi will mark the arrival of May with a slate of cultural programming and dining events tied to local traditions and seasonal themes of renewal. The culinary centerpiece of the weekend is a set of events featuring Chef Nancy Silverton, the James Beard Award-winning chef behind Osteria Mozza in Hollywood, Calif.

On May 1, Silverton will host “A Seat at the Table,” a communal dinner in the restaurant’s private dining room. The evening begins at 6 p.m., with dinner service at 6:30 p.m., featuring a multi-course menu of seafood, meat dishes and dessert, paired with wines. Silverton will introduce each course and discuss the inspiration behind the menu.

A sampling of baked dishes to be featured during the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi’s celebration of Lei Day from May 1-2. Courtesy photo

The following day, May 2, Silverton will lead “An Afternoon with Nancy,” a smaller gathering centered on a hands-on antipasti demonstration. The event includes wine service and an informal setting for guest interaction.

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The weekend concludes May 3 with a Sunday breakfast service curated by Silverton, featuring a selection of her signature dishes, including pizza and house-made gelato.

The resort’s monthlong programming reflects the tradition of May 1 as Lei Day in Hawaiʻi, combining cultural workshops with visiting chef appearances and special dining experiences.

The resort’s Love Lānaʻi Cultural Team will lead a series of hands-on hoolauna classes focused on traditional practices such as coconut and lauhala weaving and lei making. Sessions are scheduled for May 1 at the Great Hall at Sensei Lānaʻi and May 2 in the resort’s Lower Lobby.

Outdoor dining will be part of the experience at the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi’. Courtesy photo

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Resort officials said the programming is part of a broader effort to highlight local culture while offering guests a mix of experiential dining and educational activities.