Work to start on pedestrian bridge at ʻĪao Valley State Monument; Park closure continues since March storms

Pedestrian bridge at ʻĪao Valley State Monument. PC: DLNR

The DLNR Division of State Parks will begin critical upgrades to the pedestrian bridge crossing Wailuku River at ʻĪao Valley State Monument on April 27, 2026. The work will continue through June 26, 2026.

ʻĪao Valley State Monument and the County’s Kepaniwai Park and Heritage Gardens on Maui have been closed since the Kona Low storm events in March. Flooding and subsequent storm damage and cleanup forced the closure of ʻĪao Valley Road, which remains restricted to local and residential traffic only.



















The scope of work within the state park includes raising the height of existing safety railings, installation of anti-climb fencing, structural welding improvements and full surface preparation and repainting of the bridge rail system. Department officials say these upgrades are necessary to improve visitor safety and ensure compliance with current safety standards.

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“We understand the importance of ʻĪao Valley to the community and visitors alike and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we complete these necessary improvements to mālama this special place,” said State Parks Maui District Superintendent Michael Kahula.

The project contractor is Primatech Construction, Inc.