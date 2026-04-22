Annual HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts ‘Spring Craft Fair’ returns to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, May 3

Clothing vendor at the annual HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts “Spring Craft Fair.” PC: courtesy

The much-anticipated HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts “Spring Craft Fair” is back at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Sunday, May 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first floor of the parking structure, inviting guests to shop, explore, and support local makers at one of Maui’s favorite seasonal events.

This returning craft fair will feature over 60 local vendors offering handcrafted goods, creative gifts, home décor, jewelry, and one-of-a-kind items made in Hawaiʻi. The event highlights local artisans and small businesses, providing a space to share their work with residents and visitors alike. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early for the best selection.

Vendor at the annual HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts “Spring Craft Fair.” PC: courtesy

Guests can also enjoy an exclusive presentation by Joy Shimabukuro of OC16’s The Joy of Crafting.

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“This event is a great opportunity to bring the community together while supporting local crafters and small businesses,” said Kauwela Shultz, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “The Ben Franklin Craft Fair is a longtime favorite at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, and we value the opportunity to host it year after year and welcome families who come out to enjoy the day.”

HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts “Spring Craft Fair.” PC: courtesy

Shoppers are also encouraged to visit HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts inside the center for crafting supplies, inspiration, and project ideas.