Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response marks 10 years on frontlines of marine conservation

Hawaiian monk seal pup Paʻaki on Kaimana Beach, Waikīkī. File photo credit: Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response (NOAA Fisheries Permit #24359)

Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response (HMAR), the largest Hawaiʻi-based nonprofit dedicated to marine species conservation and field response, is marking its 10th anniversary in 2026. The milestone honors a decade of frontline work protecting endangered Hawaiian monk seals, vulnerable sea turtles, and at-risk seabirds — species whose survival is increasingly shaped by human impact.

Founded in 2016 as a grassroots, volunteer-driven effort, HMAR has grown into Hawaiʻi’s leading marine animal response organization, operating across Oʻahu and Molokai. Today, HMAR’s work is carried out by trained staff, dedicated volunteers, and in close partnership with NOAA, the US Fish & Wildlife Service, and the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources.

At its core, HMAR exists for one reason: to ensure that when a marine animal needs support, someone shows up.

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Ten Years of Tangible Impact

85,000+ hotline contacts handled — Thousands of calls and texts answered. Every concern addressed.

34,000+ field support actions — Trained responders on the ground, supporting animals in real-time.

400,000+ people reached through face-to-face outreach & education

3,200+ rescues, stranding responses, and intervention support operations

90% success rate at our HMAR Care Center — Oʻahu’s only full-time sea turtle emergency care and rehabilitation facility.

Comprehensive Programs That Save Lives

Hawaiian Monk Seal Support Program : With only an estimated 1,600 Hawaiian monk seals remaining on Earth, HMAR provides year-round field response, mother-pup monitoring during critical nursing periods, volunteer coordination across Oʻahu and Molokai, public education to reduce human-seal conflict, and intervention support operations.

: With only an estimated 1,600 Hawaiian monk seals remaining on Earth, HMAR provides year-round field response, mother-pup monitoring during critical nursing periods, volunteer coordination across Oʻahu and Molokai, public education to reduce human-seal conflict, and intervention support operations. Sea Turtle Support Program : HMAR responds to endangered and threatened sea turtles affected by entanglement, hookings, boat strikes, and disease. The HMAR Care Center delivers advanced veterinary care, laser therapy, wound management, and rehabilitation — returning 90% of patients admitted for care back to the wild.

: HMAR responds to endangered and threatened sea turtles affected by entanglement, hookings, boat strikes, and disease. The HMAR Care Center delivers advanced veterinary care, laser therapy, wound management, and rehabilitation — returning 90% of patients admitted for care back to the wild. Seabird Support Program: HMAR protects critical nesting habitats, rescues downed and injured seabirds, and mitigates threats from light pollution and predators. At the seabird colonies managed and monitored by HMAR, actions have resulted in more than a 40% average annual population growth.

Building the Next Era of Marine Protection

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As HMAR enters its second decade, the organization is focused on expanding response capacity, strengthening the HMAR Care Center, growing volunteer and internship programs, and increasing public outreach and education.

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“The foundation is strong. The team is proven. The impact is measurable,” said Jon Gelman, HMAR’s Founder and President. “This next chapter is about accelerating everything that’s working — reaching more animals, responding faster, and building the capacity that ensures Hawaiʻi’s vulnerable marine species thrive for generations to come.”

“This is a shared responsibility,” Gelman added. “This is our opportunity to protect the important and unique Hawaiian ocean ecosystem and the protected marine animals that call it home. Together, we can make a difference.”