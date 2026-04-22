Maui Weather Forecast for April 22, 2026





Photo Credit: Jeni Ji Cousins

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 76 to 82. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 66 to 73. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thursday: Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 67 to 83. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 52 to 75. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 66 to 81. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 57 to 75. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows around 48 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 75. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 67 to 83. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 52 to 75. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 66 to 81. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 73 to 79. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 71 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 84. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 68 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A light land and sea breeze pattern will produce afternoon clouds and spotty showers over land and partial clearing at night. Trade winds will redevelop late Wednesday and strengthen Thursday and Friday focusing rainfall over windward and mauka areas.

Discussion

No significant changes to the forecast with the morning package. Changes were confined to incorporate the latest National Blend of Model data to the forecast.

A trough to the west of the islands is helping to keep light winds over the region. Light winds over night resulted in land breezes that have helped to clear most of the skies over the islands. This afternoon we anticipate some afternoon sea breezes that will bring some clouds and showers to the interiors of the islands.

The trough is expected to dissipate over the next day, which will allow a surface ridge to set up north of the islands. This in turn will allow trade winds to build back over the region. A mid to upper ridge will limit shower activity for Thursday and Friday. Over the weekend, moisture currently upstream the islands will be carried in on the trade wind flow. This will bring a return to more typical trade wind showers over the weekend.

Aviation

Land breezes this morning will become sea breezes today with cloud and shower buildups over interior areas. Northeasterly trade winds will then fill in by the evening. Once the trade winds return, showers will return to focusing over windward and mountain areas. VFR conditions will prevail with brief MVFR conditions any in showers.

No AIRMETs in effect.

Marine

Light coastal land and sea breezes will prevail through the day and into early Thursday. Strengthening surface high pressure moving into far northwest offshore waters will bring a return to trade winds. Moderate to locally fresh trades will be the dominant wind from Thursday through the weekend.

A small, medium-period, west northwest (300-330) swell has leveled out this morning and will gradually decline the next few days. A small northwest swell reinforcement will fill in through the day.

A moderate, medium period north northeast swell is arriving this morning and will peak east-facing shore surf to advisory levels today. This swell will produce above average surf for select north and east facing shores before slowly declining through the remainder of the week. Strengthening trades later this week will support closer to seasonal average surf for east-facing shores this weekend.

West energy from former Super Typhoon Sinlaku is expected to come through the next couple of days. This swell may lift surf along better western exposures from today through the end of the week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Thursday for Big Island East, Big Island North, Big Island Southeast, Kipahulu, Koolau Windward, Molokai Southeast, Molokai Windward, Olomana, Windward Haleakala.

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