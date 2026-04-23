Hale Makua announces 6th Annual Charity Golf Tournament in celebration of 80 years

Hale Makua Charity Golf Tournament (2026) PC: Hale Makua

Hale Makua is inviting the community to register for its 6th Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at The Dunes at Maui Lani.

The event comes as Hale Makua marks 80 years of serving Maui’s kūpuna. Proceeds will support the nonprofit’s mission to provide a full range of compassionate healthcare services on Maui.

Founded as a home for kūpuna without caregivers, Hale Makua has grown to serve individuals through recovery and aging, offering services including rehabilitation, adult day health, home health, care management and long-term care. The organization is now planning future expansion through its CarePlex project, which will add much-needed long-term care beds and expand access to physician and ambulatory surgery services on Maui with Hale Makua’s partnership with HMSA. Hale Makua also is working to develop workforce housing for entry level healthcare and education workers and those impacted by the 2023 Maui wildfires.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This golf tournament will now serve as Hale Makua’s largest annual fundraiser following the PGA Tour’s announcement that it does not plan to return to Maui for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where Hale Makua had previously participated as a designated beneficiary.

“Hale Makua has withstood the test of time for 80 years thanks to our dedicated staff and the people of Maui who have supported us since the very beginning,” said Wesley Lo, CEO of Hale Makua. “This tournament is an opportunity for our community to come together and help ensure we can continue our legacy of providing high-quality care for the people of Maui.”

Registration for the golf tournament begins at 6 a.m. with a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start. Participants can register as four-player teams and will receive breakfast, teppanyaki lunch and on-course refreshments and activities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sponsorship opportunities are available, and funds raised will also support Hale Makua’s participation in the Visitor Industry Charity Walk, where a portion of donations may be matched.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tournament Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Location: The Dunes at Maui Lani, Kahului

Registration: 6 – 7 a.m.

Shotgun Start: 7:30 a.m.