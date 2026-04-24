Kaniala Masoe headlines next free Lahaina Concert

The next concert in the Hawaiian Music Series in Lahaina, features Maui musician and Kumu Hula Kaniala Masoe. The free community concert will take place on Thursday, April 30, from 6–7:30 p.m. on the lawn of Waiola Church in Lahaina.

The Hawaiian Music Series continues its 2026 season in Lahaina with its next free community concert on Thursday, April 30, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. The performance will take place at the series’ new location on the lawn of Waiola Church and will feature Maui-based musician Kaniala Masoe.

Free parking is available on site, with additional spaces generously provided by the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission next to the Waiola Church lot. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, mats, or low-back beach chairs to relax on the lawn and enjoy an evening of live Hawaiian music.

Born and raised in Hilo and grounded in Hawaiian immersion education, Masoe is a musician, entertainer, and kumu hula dedicated to sharing Hawaiian culture through music and hula.

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Raised in a musical ʻohana, his work is deeply rooted in aloha, storytelling, and ʻike kupuna.

Over the years, he has shared his love for Hawaiian culture and music across 48 states and 14 countries around the world. In 2019, Masoe released his debut solo album, Paʻa Mau, now available on all digital platforms.

In addition to performing, he is the founder and Kumu of Hālau Nā Lei ʻAʻala O Kuʻu Aloha, where he continues to teach and uplift the next generations.

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Music has always played an important role in bringing people together in Lahaina, and the Lahaina Restoration Foundation is proud to continue this long-standing tradition by providing a space where the community can gather, reconnect, and celebrate the beautiful mele of Hawaiʻi’s talented artists.

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Now in its 18th year, the Hawaiian Music Series is a cherished community tradition made possible through the support of the Maui County Office of Economic Development, with Waiola Church kindly hosting the series for 2026.

For more information, visit www.LahainaRestoration.org.