Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 25, 2026

April 24, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 10:32 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 06:02 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 11:17 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 04:16 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small medium period NW swell should fill in tonight into Saturday, which should provide a modest increase along north and west facing shores. A slightly larger NW swell will fill in late Saturday and peak on Sunday. A developing hurricane-force low this weekend near the Aleutian Islands should send a moderate northwest swell towards the middle of next week. 


Buoy 51000 NE of Oahu showed modest increase of short-period energy from the NE this morning associated with a small fetch of strong winds few hundred miles NE of the state. This should provide a short- lived increase along east facing shores tonight into Saturday. Otherwise, below average surf is expected along eastern exposures into next week due to the lack of any strong trade wind activity over and upstream of the state. 


Small background energy from the west will continue to linger through Saturday and fade out late this weekend. A small southwest bump from the Tasman Sea that passed across the American Samoa 51209 buoy Wednesday is expected to arrive tomorrow. No significant south swell is expected through the first half of next week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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