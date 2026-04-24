Maui Surf Forecast for April 25, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 4-6 West Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 10:32 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 06:02 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 11:17 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 04:16 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small medium period NW swell should fill in tonight into Saturday, which should provide a modest increase along north and west facing shores. A slightly larger NW swell will fill in late Saturday and peak on Sunday. A developing hurricane-force low this weekend near the Aleutian Islands should send a moderate northwest swell towards the middle of next week.

Buoy 51000 NE of Oahu showed modest increase of short-period energy from the NE this morning associated with a small fetch of strong winds few hundred miles NE of the state. This should provide a short- lived increase along east facing shores tonight into Saturday. Otherwise, below average surf is expected along eastern exposures into next week due to the lack of any strong trade wind activity over and upstream of the state.

Small background energy from the west will continue to linger through Saturday and fade out late this weekend. A small southwest bump from the Tasman Sea that passed across the American Samoa 51209 buoy Wednesday is expected to arrive tomorrow. No significant south swell is expected through the first half of next week.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.