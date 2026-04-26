Point Break Pizza & Panini

Point Break Pizza & Panini is proud to announce a new community partnership with Pacific Whale Foundation for the month of May, aimed at raising funds to support marine conservation and education efforts in Hawaiʻi.

As part of Point Break’s Community Partnership Program, Pacific Whale Foundation will be the featured nonprofit throughout May. The collaboration will include two special Event Days on May 1 and May 8, during which 10% of all daily sales will be donated directly to Pacific Whale Foundation.

In addition, a custom specialty pizza—“The Humpback Heat”—will be available all month long. This sweet and spicy creation features red sauce, pepperoni, jalapeño, pineapple, and mozzarella, with $2 from every pizza sold benefiting Pacific Whale Foundation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Point Break Community Partnership Program is designed to support local nonprofits by combining community engagement with fundraising through their Māʻalaea restaurant.

Community members and visitors alike are encouraged to dine at Point Break Pizza & Panini throughout May—especially on May 1 and May 8—to help make a meaningful difference. For more information on becoming a future Point Break Community Partner to raise money for your nonprofit, please contact pointbreakmaui@gmail.com.