2026 Maui Marathon results: Bassett, Green claim overall marathon titles

2026 Maui Marathon finish line. PC: courtesy

Runners and walkers from across the US and beyond took off at sunrise from staggered start lines in the Maui Marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K races in Kāʻanapali on Sunday. Participants traveled the scenic out-and-back course, passing energetic aid stations before finishing among cheering spectators.

But among the thousands to cross the line, Jack Bassett hailing from Maine, was the first. Bassett became the overall marathon champion with a time of 2 hours, 44 minutes and 24 seconds.

Maui’s Jake Gibbs, who won the 26.2-mile race last year, finished second place with a time of 2:56:54. Just two minutes behind Gibbs came Canada’s Nicolas Samsom (2:58:56).

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The top female finisher on Sunday was Alison Green of California, who completed the marathon course in 3:09:09. Her time also placed her seventh overall.

Finishing second among the women was Georgia’s Leeza Ershtein with a time of 3:23:42 and Honolulu’s Abigail Prinzo was third overall with a 3:25:55.

2026 Maui Marathon. PC: courtesy

“The races went very well across all distances, with strong participation from both local runners and visitors,” co-race director Jeremiah Savage said. “The energy throughout the weekend was positive, supportive, and community driven. From the expo to the start line to the finish, there was a real sense of people coming together, pushing themselves, and encouraging one another.”

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In the half marathon, Chris Schabron was the overall winner with a time of 1:21:23. Sky Geovanni and Jack Hume sprinted to the finish line in second and third with times of 1:24:33 and 1:24:39, respectively.

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Among the women’s division, former elite professional marathoner Jordan Hogan completed and won her first 13.1-mile race postpartum in 1 hour, 26 minutes and 11 seconds. Coming in second was Katherin Short (1:28:54) followed by Anna Catherine Wilson (1:35:16).

Full race results from all events are available at mauimarathon.com. Stay tuned for registration of the 2027 Maui Marathon, scheduled for April 25.

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“We are grateful to everyone who showed up, including runners, volunteers, partners, and supporters, and helped make it a meaningful and successful event for Maui,” Savage said.

The Maui Marathon was made possible by Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, The County of Maui of Economic Development, Maui Paradise Properties, Kāʻanapali Beach Resort Association, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa Kāʻanapali, The Valley Isle Road Runners, the Maui Police Department, and many more.