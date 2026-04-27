Former Chief of Staff on Maui files lawsuit alleging wrongful termination

Leo Caires. PC: courtesy

Former Chief of Staff with the Bissen Administration, Leo Caires, is suing the County of Maui for allegations of wrongful termination and retaliation.

Caires was sworn in as Chief of Staff in January 2023 to oversee executive support staff and divisions within the Office of the Mayor. He was terminated in December of 2024 after he reported to his employer, that he suspected fraudulent activity involving grants administered by the County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development and employees of Mayor Bissen’s office.

The complaint further alleges that Caires reported his findings and refused to approve grant expenditures he believed were improper, his job duties were steadily reduced, he was demoted from Chief of Staff to Energy Commissioner, and he was ultimately terminated while on approved medical leave.

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The Office of Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. released a statement on Sunday in response to an inquiry from Maui Now saying, “The County of Maui strongly disputes the claims made by Leo Caires. Mr. Caires’ allegations are inaccurate, and the County is confident it will prevail in court. The concerns he raises were identified by others at the time, and we reject any attempt to revise history. Because this matter is now in active litigation, we will reserve further comment for the court proceedings.”

Mayor Bissen said the decision to part ways with Caires was one of the more difficult of his tenure.

“I made significant efforts to support his success, including mentorship, training, and an opportunity to continue serving as Energy Commissioner based on his prior experience,” said Bissen.

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“Lahaina’s recovery placed extraordinary demands on everyone in public service. Ultimately, it came down to an inability to meet the expectations required. As Mayor, I have a fiduciary responsibility to ensure our team delivers for the people of Maui County. That responsibility requires making difficult decisions,” the mayor said. “I stand firmly behind the decision that was made, and I am confident it was the right one for our community. I am disappointed it has come to this.”

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Caires’ complaint asserts two causes of action: retaliation in violation of the Hawaiʻi Whistleblowers’s Protection Act and wrongful termination in violation of public policy.

“Leo Caires did what any responsible public servant should do: he reported suspected fraud involving public funds,” said Joseph T. Rosenbaum of Fujiwara and Rosenbaum, LLLC in a news release. “Mr. Caires looks forward to presenting his cause in court.”

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A jury trial has been demanded.