Closure revised for section of South Kīhei Road undergoing storm repair work

Kona storm – South Kīhei Road, Maui. (3.13.26) PC: County of Maui.

Both lanes of South Kīhei Road will be opened during nonworking hours

Following significant progress in storm repair work while South Kīhei Road was closed between Ohukai Road and Kūlanihākoʻi Street since last week, the County Department of Public Works (DPW) Highways Division is planning to open both lanes of South Kīhei Road during nonworking hours.

The road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays and Saturday.

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Weather permitting, the work is tentatively expected to continue through June 20, 2026, for repairs following recent kona storms, according to DPW.

Only local access will be allowed during working hours. Through traffic should expect delays and follow detour signs via Ohukai Road, Kenolio Road, Kaonoulu Street, Piʻilani Highway and Kūlanihākoʻi Street.

This second phase of work is required so crews can fix kona storm-related washouts and roadway damage, according to DPW. The first phase of repair work that addressed South Kīhei Road between North Kīhei Road and Ohukai Road has been completed.

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For general information on County DPW, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks.