Maui News

Maui County proposes 2-million-gallon water storage tank in Kīhei

By Brian Perry
 April 28, 2026, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A map shows the location of a proposed 2-million-gallon water storage tank in Kihei. PC: Munekiyo and Hiraga

The Maui County Department of Water Supply is proposing a 2-million-gallon drinking water storage tank in central Kīhei to improve system reliability, and officials are now accepting public comments on the project.

The draft environmental assessment reports that the new tank will not increase water source or transmission capacity. The tank site is currently pastureland and owned by Haleakalā Ranch.

Construction involves clearing and grading land at the site. Crews will also install waterlines, drainage systems, electrical utilities, fire hydrants and access roads from Līpoa Parkway, according to the planning documents. The tank would be located east of the end of Līpoa Parkway at 387 feet above sea level.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The proposed water tank location was selected based on its optimal elevation and proximity to the existing Department of Water Supply system, including an existing 2-million-gallon water storage tank and waterlines located makai or downhill of the proposed tank location.

The project’s cost is estimated at $12.5 million. Construction is expected to take about 12 months after all necessary permits have been obtained.

The project triggers the state environmental review process because it relies on county lands and funds.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The statutory 30-day public review period is currently open. Residents have until May 26 to submit comments on the draft assessment to the Wailuku-based consulting firm Munekiyo Hiraga.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Written feedback can be emailed directly to planning@munekiyohiraga.com.

 Brian Perry
Brian Perry worked as a staff writer and editor at The Maui News from 1990 to 2018. Before that, he was a reporter at the Pacific Daily News in Agana, Guam. From 2019 to 2022, he was director of communications in the Office of the Mayor.
Read Full Bio
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu