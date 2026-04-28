Maui County proposes 2-million-gallon water storage tank in Kīhei

A map shows the location of a proposed 2-million-gallon water storage tank in Kihei. PC: Munekiyo and Hiraga

The Maui County Department of Water Supply is proposing a 2-million-gallon drinking water storage tank in central Kīhei to improve system reliability, and officials are now accepting public comments on the project.

The draft environmental assessment reports that the new tank will not increase water source or transmission capacity. The tank site is currently pastureland and owned by Haleakalā Ranch.

Construction involves clearing and grading land at the site. Crews will also install waterlines, drainage systems, electrical utilities, fire hydrants and access roads from Līpoa Parkway, according to the planning documents. The tank would be located east of the end of Līpoa Parkway at 387 feet above sea level.

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The proposed water tank location was selected based on its optimal elevation and proximity to the existing Department of Water Supply system, including an existing 2-million-gallon water storage tank and waterlines located makai or downhill of the proposed tank location.

The project’s cost is estimated at $12.5 million. Construction is expected to take about 12 months after all necessary permits have been obtained.

The project triggers the state environmental review process because it relies on county lands and funds.

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The statutory 30-day public review period is currently open. Residents have until May 26 to submit comments on the draft assessment to the Wailuku-based consulting firm Munekiyo Hiraga.

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Written feedback can be emailed directly to planning@munekiyohiraga.com.