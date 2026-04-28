Roots School receives $10,000 grant from Atherton Family Foundation

Roots School. PC: courtesy

Roots School was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Atherton Family Foundation to further strengthen its English Language Arts program. This funding will enhance early literacy instruction in the classroom and expand targeted, in-school support for students who need it most.

Strong reading skills are foundational to a child’s long-term academic success. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, approximately one-third of US fourth graders read below basic proficiency levels. Research consistently shows that when early reading challenges are not addressed, they can lead to lasting academic difficulties, as well as impacts on confidence, behavior, and overall well-being. Early, effective intervention is critical.

Decades of research, including findings from the National Reading Panel, point to the importance of explicit, systematic instruction in phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension. When these practices are implemented consistently, schools can identify struggling readers earlier and significantly reduce literacy gaps over time.

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“At Roots School, we are committed to ensuring every student develops a strong foundation in literacy,” said Head of School Melita Charan. “While our data reflects national trends, we also see how impactful intentional, research-based instruction can be. This grant allows us to deepen our support through expanded small-group instruction and more targeted interventions during the school day.”

The grant will support an expanded role for Director of Admissions and Administration, Caitlin Mates, who will also serve as Reading Specialist. She will work alongside teachers to support instruction, provide targeted interventions, monitor student progress, and contribute to professional learning in the science of reading. Mates brings extensive experience as a former elementary teacher and school administrator and is trained in evidence-based, multi-sensory approaches including Orton-Gillingham, Slingerland, and HillRAP.

This work builds on a strong foundation already in place. Roots School teachers recently completed a year-long professional development program in LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling), a nationally recognized training grounded in the science of reading. This training equips educators with the tools to effectively teach core literacy skills, including phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension, and written expression.

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Roots School 2nd and 3rd Grade Teacher Lauren Gutierrez shared, “It’s been incredibly special to watch our students grow in confidence and ability through this new curriculum. I’ve seen students who once struggled with reading begin to feel proud and successful in ways I hadn’t seen before.”

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“We strive to meet each child where they are and support their growth into confident, capable readers,” Charan added. “We are deeply grateful to the Atherton Family Foundation for investing in our students and in the future of our community.”

Roots School serves children from preschool through fifth grade and is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and the Hawaiʻi Association of Independent Schools. Its mission is to foster creativity, critical thinking, integrity, and compassion through experiential and academic learning, empowering students to reach their full potential as unique and fulfilled individuals. For more information, visit www.rootsmaui.org.